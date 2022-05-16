Civic (CVC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.60 Million

Civic (CVC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Civic has a market cap of $114.68 million and approximately $26.60 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000578 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Civic has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Civic

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

