Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 98 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.90. 44,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,886. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.94 and its 200-day moving average is $246.59. The company has a market cap of $143.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

