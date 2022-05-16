Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 6,799 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,415 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 0.7% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,939,002,000 after buying an additional 712,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,835,597,000 after buying an additional 541,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CVS Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.90.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,374. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $129.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

