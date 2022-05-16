Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 3,203 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

PEP stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.96. 135,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,596,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.22. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $144.08 and a one year high of $177.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

