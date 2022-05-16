Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 2,709 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 738.2% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 47,053 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.38. The stock had a trading volume of 146,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,582. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.66.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

