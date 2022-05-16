Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 1,122 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.29.

ZTS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.07. The stock had a trading volume of 45,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,055. The company has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.40 and a 200 day moving average of $203.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.27 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

