Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,557 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,711 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned 0.06% of Regions Financial worth $12,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 979.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.79. 202,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,490,004. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

