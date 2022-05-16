Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 33,015 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 384,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,015 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $85,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,306,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,164,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $178.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,621,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,752,648. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $168.90 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.28 and its 200 day moving average is $208.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.