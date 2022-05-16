Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 320,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $25,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,740,000 after acquiring an additional 858,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,960 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,364,000 after acquiring an additional 456,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,984,000.

BATS USMV traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428,689 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

