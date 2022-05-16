Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $9.10 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Marriott International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Marriott International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,924,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,127,000 after purchasing an additional 192,035 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marriott International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,234,000 after purchasing an additional 382,014 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.30.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,904. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAR stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.36. 49,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,271. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.