Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $10.43 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 952.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,987 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 644,632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,562,000 after acquiring an additional 51,803 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 392,266 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded up $5.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.31. 23,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,911. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $292.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $88,778.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,059,805.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,531 shares of company stock worth $11,924,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

