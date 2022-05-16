Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $10.43 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 952.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,987 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded up $5.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.31. 23,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,911. The firm has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.31 and its 200 day moving average is $231.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,924,380 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

