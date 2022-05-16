Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 667,137 shares of company stock worth $42,579,677 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $66.24. 415,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,084,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.19. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

