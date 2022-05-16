Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and sold 222,130 shares valued at $19,107,957. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW traded down $1.11 on Monday, reaching $64.50. The company had a trading volume of 209,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,861,195. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

