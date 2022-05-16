Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 6,411 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,642,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 294,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.07. 52,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,770. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.25. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.