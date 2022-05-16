Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 29,958 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $38,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 39,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,471,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,776,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.20. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $178.19 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

