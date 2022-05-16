Citigroup Inc. Sells 20,099 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,099 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $32,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after purchasing an additional 927,372 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,590,000 after buying an additional 767,671 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $98,109,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $92,728,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of AJG opened at $162.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.50 and a 52-week high of $187.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $6,732,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AJG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.