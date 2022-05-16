Citigroup Inc. Sells 179,306 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,306 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $34,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in M&T Bank by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,054,000 after acquiring an additional 60,944 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6,937.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in M&T Bank by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 23.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank stock opened at $166.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on MTB. Wedbush increased their price target on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.28.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

