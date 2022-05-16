Citigroup Inc. Purchases 100,503 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,503 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Copart worth $36,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 2,453.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after buying an additional 90,961 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Copart by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Copart by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,135 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Copart by 117.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $111.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.41 and a 52 week high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

