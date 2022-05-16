Citigroup Inc. Has $38.62 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 415,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Cerner worth $38,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,148,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,644,000 after purchasing an additional 626,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000,000 after buying an additional 623,012 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in Cerner by 2.0% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,246,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,916,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Cerner by 0.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,512,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN opened at $94.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $94.46.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.