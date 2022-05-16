Citigroup Inc. Has $36.05 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,026 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $36,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

PEG stock opened at $68.58 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.96 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at $32,011,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,966. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.