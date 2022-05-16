Citigroup Inc. Has $33.59 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of NVR worth $33,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,129,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVR by 604,866.7% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,146 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in NVR by 11.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth approximately $23,519,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,293.57 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,087.17 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,531.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,061.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $63.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,134.25.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

