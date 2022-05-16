Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $40,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,206 shares of company stock worth $1,446,480 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $121.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.58. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.65 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

