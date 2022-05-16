Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 464,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,269 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $31,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $85.39 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

