Citigroup Inc. Acquires 24,044 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,044 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of ONEOK worth $38,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK stock opened at $64.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average of $64.02.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

