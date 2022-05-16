CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $13.93

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.93, but opened at $13.50. CI&T shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 803 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get CI&T alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in CI&T by 44.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Company Profile (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.