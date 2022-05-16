CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $13.93

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.93, but opened at $13.50. CI&T shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 803 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76.
CI&T Company Profile (NYSE:CINT)
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
