Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 496,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 189,920 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,572,838. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $64.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

