Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

CRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.21.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $77.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $72.47 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.68.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 157.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 97,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after acquiring an additional 35,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,563,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,366,000 after acquiring an additional 223,272 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

