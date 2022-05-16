Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $375.97 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $402.45 and a 200-day moving average of $409.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

