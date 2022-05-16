Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

CINF stock opened at $126.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.44. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

