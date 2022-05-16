CIBC Boosts Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to C$45.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of IFSPF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49. Interfor has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $35.73.
About Interfor
