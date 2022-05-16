CIBC Boosts Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to C$45.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of IFSPF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49. Interfor has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $35.73.

Get Interfor alerts:

About Interfor (Get Rating)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.