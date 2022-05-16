China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $2.93 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $90.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.66.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

