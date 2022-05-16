Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX traded up $4.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.65. 224,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,372,297. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.09. The company has a market capitalization of $339.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.43.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,115 shares of company stock worth $57,395,942 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

