Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.38 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) to post sales of $54.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $59.96 billion. Chevron posted sales of $37.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $218.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.81 billion to $234.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $211.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $184.00 billion to $236.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chevron.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.43.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,229,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,108,982. The firm has a market cap of $329.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.05 and its 200 day moving average is $138.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $923,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 452,115 shares of company stock valued at $69,708,842. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chevron (CVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.