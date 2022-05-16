ChessCoin (CHESS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.00

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One ChessCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ChessCoin has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. ChessCoin has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $14.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

42-coin (42) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,553.31 or 1.77999998 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChessCoin is chesscoincommunity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

