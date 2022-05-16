Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CHKEZ stock opened at $61.50 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 163,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after buying an additional 57,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,952,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,249,000 after buying an additional 1,013,483 shares during the last quarter.

