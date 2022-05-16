Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
CHMG stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.
About Chemung Financial (Get Rating)
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
