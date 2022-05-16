Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CHMG stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

