ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $19.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.31. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $42.16.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 514.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,342,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,033,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,453,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 1,663.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,218,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 164,864 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx (Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.