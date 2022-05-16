Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $404.75 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) will post $404.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $446.00 million and the lowest is $386.00 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $322.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
