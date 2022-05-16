Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Charah Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charah Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

CHRA opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Charah Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Charah Solutions ( NYSE:CHRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.43 million for the quarter. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 141.08% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charah Solutions will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRA. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $14,416,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 22.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 110,470 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,332,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares in the last quarter.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

