CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Trading 6.1% Higher

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.35 and last traded at $110.22. 25,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,177,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Consumer Edge downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.84.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.46%.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 110,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $8,789,433.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,333,463 shares of company stock worth $107,631,042 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

