Centric Cash Market Cap Hits $1.24 Million (CNS)

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

