Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Up to $3.56

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.56, but opened at $3.67. Central Puerto shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 1,496 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Puerto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $555.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Central Puerto ( NYSE:CEPU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.25 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the fourth quarter worth $5,978,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 829,823 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,945,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,709 MW.

