Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th.

CG stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 255,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,342. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.24 and a one year high of C$13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$316.57 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.40%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

