CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTT. Robert W. Baird raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of CTT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.89. 89,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $388.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 40.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 779,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,575 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

