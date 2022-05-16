Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Down 36.5% in April

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 934,900 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the April 15th total of 1,473,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,558.2 days.

Shares of CWQXF remained flat at $$18.07 during mid-day trading on Monday. Castellum AB has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 190 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 235 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Castellum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

