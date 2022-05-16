Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Short Interest Update

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,950,000 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the April 15th total of 17,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,687,500 shares of company stock worth $295,619,250 in the last 90 days. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $16,267,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Carvana by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,337,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Carvana by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 807,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,311,000 after acquiring an additional 207,017 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $8,052,000.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $38.31 on Monday. Carvana has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.13 and its 200-day moving average is $170.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Carvana from $277.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.04.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

