Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Invests $217,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $236.56. The stock had a trading volume of 213,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,799. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.72 and its 200 day moving average is $250.80. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $228.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.