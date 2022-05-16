Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$9.25 to C$11.00. The company traded as high as C$8.75 and last traded at C$8.67, with a volume of 2092366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.02.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CJ. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73.

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$140.41 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.8100001 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

