Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in April

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,300 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 369,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPXWF shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.28.

OTCMKTS:CPXWF traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639. Capital Power has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $36.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

